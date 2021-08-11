What bubble boys, those outside top 125 need at Wyndham Championship
The PGA Tour’s super-season is finally coming to an end.
This week’s Wyndham Championship marks the end of the 2020-21 regular season – and unlike last season, which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Tour status for the top 125 is up for grabs.
There are some big names near or inside the bubble. And even though many of those marquee players (Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, etc.) won’t lose their playing privileges because of the Tour’s various safety nets if they fail to break into the top 125, they won’t be able to compete starting next week at playoff-opening Northern Trust.
Below are the players’ current FedExCup ranking – and, at minimum, what they need to do to move inside the top 125.
BUBBLE BOYS
119. Brice Garnett
120. C.T. Pan (fully exempt for next season)
121. Adam Scott (FE)
122. Ryan Armour
123. Patrick Rodgers
124. Matt Kuchar (FE)
125. Bo Hoag
126. Scott Piercy: 34th or better
127. Nate Lashley (FE): 23rd or better
128. Michael Thompson (FE): 21st or better
129. Camilo Villegas: 21st or better
130. Rickie Fowler (FE): 21st or better
131. Roger Sloan: 19th or better
132. Chesson Hadley: 16th or better
133. Cameron Percy: 13th or better
134. Austin Cook: 12th or better
135. Chase Seiffert: 12th or better
136. Tommy Fleetwood: 11th or better
NEEDING AT LEAST A TOP-10 FINISH
138. Justin Rose (FE)
139. Vincent Whaley
140. Francesco Molinari (FE)
141. Rory Sabbatini
142. Ryan Moore
143. Mark Hubbard
144. Joseph Bramlett
NEEDING AT LEAST A TOP-5 FINISH
145. Michael Gligic
146. Bo Van Pelt
NEEDING AT LEAST A TOP-4 FINISH
147. Beau Hossler
148. Vaughn Taylor
149. Nick Taylor (FE)
NEEDING AT LEAST A TOP-3 FINISH
150. Satoshi Kodaira
151. Rafael Campos
154. Tom Lewis
156. Andrew Landry (FE)
157. Bronson Burgoon
158. Will Gordon
159. Scott Brown
NEEDING AT LEAST A TOP-2 FINISH
161. Jason Dufner (FE)
162. Rob Oppenheim
163. Kris Ventura
164. Tyler Duncan (FE)
166. Robby Shelton
167. Sean O’Hair
168. Padraig Harrington
170. Ben An
171. Jim Herman (FE)
172. Scott Harrington
173. Xinjun Zhang
174. J.J. Spaun
176. Ben Martin
177. Mito Pereira (FE)
178. Mark Anderson
179. Kevin Tway (FE)
181. Ted Potter Jr.
183. Luke Donald
184. Ryan Brehm
NEEDING A WIN
187. Fabian Gomez
188. Sung Kang (FE)
189. D.J. Trahan
191. Rhein Gibson
192. Nelson Ledesma
193. Josh Teater
195. Ben Taylor
196. Bill Haas
197. Sebastian Cappelen
198. Chris Baker
200. Aaron Baddeley
201. Michael Gellerman
202. Nick Watney
204. Kiradech Aphibarnrat
205. David Lingmerth
214. Michael Kim
220. John Senden
221. Martin Trainer (FE)
222. Jonas Blixt