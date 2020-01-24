Bubble Banter: It’s that time of year again!

It’s getting to be that time of year.

Bubble Banter is back, baby!

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Over the course of the next three days, we are going to be diving headlong into bubble chatter right here, breaking down every single team that is on or near the bubble for the NCAA tournament Field of 68. This, of course, is according to our Dave Ommen, who sent me a list of all the bubble teams. Our cut-off, at least for this conversation, is teams that currently sit as a No. 9 seed or better in the most recent bracket that we released.

Why?

Because — with the notable exception of Ohio State — it is difficult to see how any of those teams can end up out of the NCAA tournament before our next bracket projection gets published on Monday.

So, you know, they’re not currently on the bubble.

Anyway, come back throughout the weekend to see who the winners and the losers are and what it means for their standing in regards to the cut line.

FRIDAY

Wisconsin at PURDUE, 7:00 p.m.

YALE at Brown, 7:00 p.m.

SATURDAY

VCU at La Salle, 12:00 p.m.

PITT at SYRACUSE, 12:00 p.m.

ST. JOHN’S at DEPAUL, 2:00 p.m.

VIRGINIA TECH at Boston College, 2:00 p.m.

LSU at TEXAS, 2:00 p.m.

OKLAHOMA at MISSISSIPPI STATE, 2:00 p.m.

RHODE ISLAND at St. Bonaventure, 3:00 p.m.

UNCG at Samford, 3:00 p.m.

AKRON at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

LIBERTY at Stetson, 4:00 p.m.

Chattanooga at EAST TENNESSEE STATE, 4:00 p.m.

N.C. STATE at Georgia Tech, 4:00 p.m.

SMU at MEMPHIS, 4:00 p.m.

TENNESSEE at No. 3 Kansas, 4:00 p.m.

BYU at San Francisco, 5:00 p.m.

No. 7 Dayton at RICHMOND, 6:00 p.m.

No. 15 Kentucky at No. 18 TEXAS TECH, 6:00 p.m.

Kansas State at ALABAMA, 6:00 p.m.

Washington State at UTAH, 7:00 p.m.

NOTRE DAME at No. 5 Florida State, 8:00 p.m.

SAINT MARY’S at LMU, 9:00 p.m.

WASHINGTON at No. 23 Colorado, 9:00 p.m.

No. 22 Arizona at ARIZONA STATE, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado State at UTAH STATE, 10:00 p.m.

Story continues

SUNDAY

VIRGINIA at Wake Forest, 12:00 p.m.

No. 11 Michigan State at MINNESOTA, 3:00 p.m.

Fordham at SAINT LOUIS, 3:00 p.m.

XAVIER at Creighton, 4:00 p.m.

Loyola-Chicago at NORTHERN IOWA, 4:00 p.m.

OHIO STATE at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.