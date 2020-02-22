Bubble Banter: All of Saturday’s bubble action in one place
There is plenty of action happening on the bracketology bubble watch despite it being a relatively slow night for college hoops.
Dave Ommen’s latest bracketology can be found here. Rob Dauster’s Bubble Watch can be found here. The full NET rankings can be found here.
LEFT TO PLAY
VIRGINIA (NET: 55, NBC: 10) at Pitt
Missouri at ARKANSAS (NET: 48, NBC: Off the bubble)
No. 22 Houston at MEMPHIS (NET: 63, NBC: Next four out)
Michigan at PURDUE (NET: 32, NBC: First four out)
MISSISSIPPI STATE (NET: 50, NBC: First four out) at Texas A&M
No. 8 Florida State at N.C. STATE (NET: 52, NBC: 11)
OKLAHOMA (NET:46 , NBC: 10) at Oklahoma State
RHODE ISLAND (NET: 31, NBC: 11) at Davidson
LSU at SOUTH CAROLINA (NET: 62, NBC: Next four out)
ALABAMA (NET: 45, NBC: Off the bubble) at Ole Miss
GEORGETOWN (NET: 43, NBC: Play-in game) at DePaul