Bubble Banter: Who can help their NCAA tournament standing on Saturday?

There is plenty of action happening on the bracketology bubble watch despite it being a relatively slow night for college hoops.

PROVIDENCE (NET: 50, NBC: Play-in game) No. 12 Villanova

TEXAS (NET: 65, NBC: Next four out) at No. 22 Texas Tech

Pitt at N.C. STATE (NET: 57, NBC: First four out)

MISSISSIPPI STATE (NET: 54, NBC: First four out) at Missouri

OKLAHOMA (NET: 49, NBC: 10) at No. 20 West Virginia

UMass at RICHMOND (NET: 52, NBC: First four out)

ARKANSAS (NET: 41, NBC: Next four out) at Georgia

NORTHERN IOWA (NET: 46, NBC: 11) at Drake

Arizona State at USC (NET: 44, NBC: 10)

MEMPHIS (NET: 62, NBC: Next four out) at Tulane

SOUTH CAROLINA (NET: 64, NBC: Next four out) at Alabama

Arizona at UCLA (NET: 76, NBC: Play-in game)

UTAH STATE (NET: 38, NBC: 11) at New Mexico

OK, how good are you guys at NCAA tournament bracketology and bubble watch?

Not too bad. Our bracketologist, Dave Ommen, is sitting atop the ranks for the bracket matrix, which cobbles together everyone who does this for a living. So yeah, we’re on our game.

When do conference tournaments begin?

Conference tournaments — when teams can earn automatic berths to the NCAA Tournament — begin on Tuesday, March 3. Most of the league tournaments for that week are mid-major and low-major schools (though those can often be the most exciting games to watch).

There is a full schedule for all 32 conference tournaments here, though check back with us later on for previews for all those tournaments, recaps and highlights from the buzzer-beaters and many dunks for the start of March.

When do Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament begin?

Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA Tournament is on March 15 (about 4 pm ET), while the games begin a couple days later. The First Four is on March 17 and 18, while the craziness of Round 1 starts on Thursday, March 19.

The Final Four, held in Atlanta this year, starts on Saturday, April 4. The National Title Game is Monday, April 6.

Bubble Banter: Who can help their NCAA tournament standing on Saturday? originally appeared on NBCSports.com