Bubble Banter: Florida the lone winner on the bubble on Tuesday

There is plenty of action happening on the bracketology bubble watch despite it being a relatively slow night for college hoops.

Dave Ommen’s latest bracketology can be found here. Rob Dauster’s Bubble Watch can be found here. The full NET rankings can be found here.

THE BUBBLE WATCH WINNERS

FLORIDA (NET: 35, NBC: 9): At this point, Florida is pretty comfortably in the NCAA tournament after beating Arkansas (48) on Tuesday night. They are 7-9 against the top two Quads with wins over Auburn (25), Xavier (39) and at South Carolina (65). Their worst loss on the season in a road loss to Missouri (88). They should be in as long as they don’t do anything dumb down the stretch.

… AND LOSERS

VCU (NET: 52, NBC: Off the bubble): VCU lost at home to Dayton (5) on Tuesday, which essentially eliminates them from being in bubble contention this season.

PURDUE (NET: 33, NBC: First four out): After the Boilermakers lost at Wisconsin (33) on Tuesday night they are sitting at 14-13 on the season. They do actually have a pretty strong resume in regards to the number of good wins that they have, but the biggest issue currently facing Purdue is the number of losses, including a pair of Quad 3 losses. The most losses and at-large team has ever had is 15. For context, Indiana last season was 17-15 with six Quad 1 wins and nine Quad 1 and 2 wins and they were left out. Purdue is 3-9 against Quad 1 opponents and 7-10 against the top two Quads with a 3-7 record on the road. Their best road win is at Indiana (58). They’re in a tough spot right now.

ARKANSAS (NET: 48, NBC: Next four out): The Razorbacks lost at Florida (35) on Tuesday night, meaning that they have now lost four straight games and are sitting with a 4-10 record against the top two Quadrants with just two Quad 1 wins — at Alabama (36) and at Indiana (63). They desperately need to get Isaiah Joe back, but it might be too little, too late by the time he returns.

OKLAHOMA (NET: 47, NBC: 9): You can’t knock Oklahoma for losing at home to Baylor (2) too much. There is a reason that the Bears have not lost since November 8th. The Sooners now get Oklahoma State (71) on the road before hosting Texas Tech (21) and paying a visit to West Virginia (10). The Sooners do have a bit of a weird profile in the sense that they are 9-10 against the two top Quads, but only two of those wins are Quad 1 wins. That does, however, include a home win over the Mountaineers. I think they should be fine if they go 3-2 down the stretch, but picking up a win over Texas Tech or WVU would certainly help quite a bit.