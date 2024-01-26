On-the-bubble Arkansas women's basketball brushes aside injuries in rout over Kentucky

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There is no room for excuses, even with injuries piling up in the gauntlet that is the SEC schedule.

Arkansas women's basketball is firmly on the bubble, and the Razorbacks need as many wins as they can muster from now until March. On Thursday night, Arkansas was able to get some revenge with two of its best players sidelined in an 88-61 victory over Kentucky. The Wildcats knocked off the Razorbacks in both teams' SEC opener on Jan. 4.

Taliah Scott and Saylor Poffenbarger — the leading scorer and rebounder in the SEC, respectively — both missed Thursday's win with injuries.

"That depth that we all talked about having in the preseason, maybe we do have it," Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors said. "I think it's very rewarding for our kids that practice really hard."

Arkansas jumped out to an 18-0 lead Thursday night after falling behind 18-0 on Sunday against No. 10 LSU. The topsy-turvy starts are a nice representation of the Razorbacks' season. The team can get scorching hot, or ice cold, in a moment's notice.

Arkansas' Makayla Daniels brings the ball down the floor in the Razorbacks' 88-61 victory over Kentucky Thursday night.

But Thursday showed why this team entered the season with expectations, not hopes, of making the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas made 10 3-pointers and scored 40 points in the paint. The defense forced 21 turnovers, and even without Scott and Poffenbarger, five different Razorbacks scored at least 13 points.

Makayla Daniels got to the basket at will and led the team with 22 points. Maryam Dauda had 16 points and 7 rebounds, while Karley Johnson scored a career-high 14 replacing Poffenbarger for her first start. Johnson even got a curtain call with a minute remaining in the game.

"I feel like I haven't had that moment yet in college, and I think tonight it finally happened. My coaches, and my teammates and my family all being here, it's really special," Johnson said.

The key now is finding consistency. Arkansas was part of the 'Next Four Out' in ESPN's latest Bracketology. The Razorbacks entered the night 62nd in the Net Rankings and under .500 in the SEC. They need a late-season push to guarantee a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Neighbors says he expects Scott will return to full-contact practice Friday, while Poffenbarger could play Sunday against Missouri. Poffenbarger's time out will all depend on pain management and if she can play through the injury to her right foot.

If the players who stepped up Thursday can carry this momentum with the impending returns of Scott and Poffenbarger, there's still time for Arkansas to turn preseason expectations into a reality.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas women's basketball routs Kentucky despite key injuries