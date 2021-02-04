Bubba Watson revs up fans with driver on par-3 16th hole at Waste Management Phoenix Open pro-am

Bubba Watson has long been one of the bombers on the PGA Tour. He can also be one heck of a showman.

During Wednesday’s pro-am at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Watson busted out his pink Ping driver — yes, driver — on the famous par-3 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale.

With an open stance and about a ¾-swing, Watson makes contact and sends the ball flying. Figures he would stick his shot on the green.

A smattering of fans were on hand in the arena to witness the feat, which is pretty remarkable considering from the tips that hole plays not much longer than about 160 yards.

You never know what you’re going to see at No. 16… Like @BubbaWatson busting out a driver. 👀 Pin high. pic.twitter.com/1ymCGsk4nF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 4, 2021

During his first round on Thursday, Watson made par on No. 16 after his tee shot landed on the left fringe, about hole high to the back-pin location.

Related