Bubba Watson on Masters Champions Dinner: 'I'll sit wherever [Scottie Scheffler] tells me ... I'll sit outside'

Scottie Scheffler has joked that he’ll have a “separate table” for Bubba Watson at this year’s Masters Champions Dinner.

Even if that was true, Watson says he’d have no issue.

“Hey, as long as I'm in the Champions Dinner, I'm fine,” Watson said Tuesday in his pre-tournament press conference at the Saudi International. “I'll sit wherever he tells me. It's fine. As long as I'm allowed back, I'll sit wherever he wants me to. I'll sit outside and just stare in the window.”

Watson is among several past Masters champions who have since signed with LIV Golf. That list also includes Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed. Mickelson wasn’t in attendance last year as he also skipped playing in the year’s first major at Augusta National.

Scheffler saw Watson and his wife, Angie, on vacation late last year in Tennessee, and that’s where he messed with the two-time green jacket winner.

“I told him that I was just going to have a separate table for him in the corner by himself,” Scheffler said earlier this month at Kapalua.

He later added that he expected no issues when everyone gathers Tuesday evening of Masters week: "With Augusta National being such a special place and with the history of the game and whatnot. I think we can put all our stuff aside and just get together for a fun meal, all in a room together and just kind of celebrate the game of golf and Augusta National and just hang out."

Watson will, however, miss the pre-Masters week events, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. He has attended both in recent years, but this year, LIV Golf is hosting a tournament in Orlando, Florida, during those events.

“It's one year,” Watson said. “I'm going to definitely be in the ears of people at LIV and try to see if I can get back there because I want to support what the Masters means to the game of golf, what the membership of Augusta means to the game of golf, and I would love to be there for the Women's Amateur and the kids on Sunday.

“It's a little upsetting that I'll be playing golf the week before in Orlando, but I know it's for the best, and I'll be there supporting my team and trying to win that trophy. But I'll get to Augusta as fast as I can.”