Bubba Watson, headed for LIV Golf, announces resignation from PGA Tour

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Riley Hamel
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Bubba Watson
    Bubba Watson
    American professional golfer

On July 29, the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Series announced two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson as their latest addition.

However, Watson has been recovering from a torn meniscus and has missed the majority of 2022. He won’t tee it up this year and wants “to be 100%” before making his debut in 2023.

Now, less than two weeks later, Watson has announced on social media that he has resigned from the PGA Tour.

Watson’s last win on Tour came at the 2018 Travelers Championship, an event he’s won three times, and he’s fallen all the way to No. 90 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Saudi Arabia has been accused of wide-ranging human rights abuses, including politically motivated killings, torture, forced disappearances and inhumane treatment of prisoners. And members of the royal family and Saudi government were accused of involvement in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek

Recommended Stories

  • Rickie Fowler starts hot with new putter, caddie and outlook at FedEx St. Jude Championship

    "Being 125, obviously need to play well to just make it to next week, but it would be a big bonus if we can do that and move on."

  • Hideki Matsuyama, 11th in FedEx Cup standings, withdraws from FedEx St. Jude Championship

    This is Matsuyama's second WD this season.

  • Hamilton High School to suspend assistant football coach 3 games over alleged recruiting violation

    Hamilton defensive coordinator Tim Dougherty was accused of trying to recruit a Cesar Chavez player via social media.

  • FedEx Cup Playoffs: Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith battle amid LIV-PGA controversy

    The 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs are underway at the St. Judge Invitational. Let's look at what some golfers are saying leading up to the competition.

  • Why the Iowa Hawkeyes can find offensive success in 11 personnel

    The Iowa Hawkeyes could find offensive success relying heavily on 11 personnel in 2022. Here is an in-depth look at the offensive scheme.

  • LPGA cancels Taiwan event for third straight season, citing COVID-related issues

    For the third straight year, the LPGA has canceled its annual tournament in Taiwan.

  • EV Range: Everything You Need to Know

    We explain EPA ratings, factors affecting range, how EVs performed in our testing, and why it's all complicated and different from the gas-powered-vehicle norm.

  • NY Yankee fan goes viral for the way he pronounces "Mariners"

    A New York Yankees fan has gone viral after the way he pronounced "The Seattle Mariners". This, of course, happened after the Mariners defeated the Yankees earlier this week.

  • Valdez throws 7 scoreless, AL-best Astros beat Rangers 7-3

    After moving one-half game ahead of the slumping New York Yankees for the AL's best record with a win over the Texas Rangers, the Houston Astros were already looking ahead to their next challenge. “There's a lot of baseball left and we've got to keep working," catcher Martín Maldonado said. Framber Valdez threw seven shutout innings, Maldonado and Alex Bregman homered with three RBIs each, and the Astros beat the Rangers 7-3 on Thursday in manager Dusty Baker's return after he missed five games with COVID-19.

  • PGA Tour Memphis: FedEx St. Jude Championship first round leaderboard

    Si Woo Kim's hole-out on the final hole of his first round completed his 8-under 62 at the FedEx St Jude Championship on Thursday at TPC Southwind.

  • Doug Baldwin, Cliff Avril, Jermaine Kearse, K.J. Wright visit Seahawks as Sherman consults

    Legends Day at training camp comes in the same week Richard Sherman is consulting with Pete Carroll on the new secondary.

  • Nope, review: It’s Jaws for the open skies – and Daniel Kaluuya gives the performance of the summer

    By day, the Santa Clarita Valley looks like desolation itself, but when night falls, it comes alive with light. Stars hang above the mountains, while below them glow a scattering of buildings: the ranch belonging to OJ and Emerald Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer), and a small cowboy theme park owned by Ricky Park (Steven Yeun), a former child star nursing a macabre past. Looking out across this place, the horizon feels less like a geographical feature than a vague suggestion: what belong

  • Meet The Fed: Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung takes a deep dive into the 9th district, the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.&nbsp; Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari discusses the districts strong agriculture based economy along with the work being done to fight racial disparity.

  • Rodgers, McMahon go deep, Rockies top Goldschmidt, Cards 8-6

    Brendan Rodgers and Ryan McMahon hit back-to-back home runs in a six-run seventh inning, and the Colorado Rockies held off the St. Louis Cardinals 8-6 on Thursday to secure their first series win since the All-Star break.

  • Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith share awkward moment at FedEx St. Jude Championship

    The Rules of Golf are extensive and can be pretty confusing at times.

  • Former Blackhawks commentator Eddie Olczyk added to Seattle Kraken broadcast

    Former Blackhawks player and color commentator, Eddie Olczyk, was announced to the Seattle Kraken broadcast team.

  • U.S. works with firms in supply chains to ease port congestion

    The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) said on Wednesday a supply chain pilot data-sharing project aimed at easing bottlenecks at congested U.S. ports has begun exchanging data and doubled in size. USDOT announced the planned project in March with truckers, shippers, wholesalers, retailers and ports "to develop a digital tool that gives companies information on the condition of a node or region in the supply chain." The effort known as the Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW) program included 18 initial participants including FedEx, UPS, C.H Robinson, Albertsons, Target as well as the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles and ocean carriers CMA CGM and MSC and Fenix Marine Terminal and Global Container Terminals.

  • Fiji's fisherwomen bear the brunt of climate change

    STORY: Climate change is wiping out this unique species of seaweed, and the livelihoods of the fisherwomen in Fiji who survive on it."We are struggling to find, some spot for a lot of nama. If it’s a good spot, we stop there."Sera Baleisasa has relied on nama, often known elsewhere as sea grapes, for ten years.She dives deep into the waters to pluck this seaweed from the ocean floor... and earn a living.But as the oceans get warmer, sea grapes are slowly disappearing -- and fisherwomen like Sera see their livelihoods drying up.Fisherwoman Karen Vusisa says she used to collect a 44-pound sack of nama in a day's harvest.Now, she considers herself lucky to find even half of that."It’s saddening, really, it's saddening, because this has been their way of life."Alani Tuivucilevu is a marine biologist who advocates for Fiji's fisherwomen.She says nama, usually served soaked in coconut milk and added to salads, is an essential part of Fiji's daily diet -- and their culture."Depletion of nama supply means, really, eroding of a way of life and to a certain degree, of culture and traditions. And it does not only, I’m sure it does not only translate to the nama species. For the Fijian culture in general, there’s a lot more species that would be dying out elsewhere because of the effect of climate change."Nama is especially sensitive to heat, making it vulnerable in turn to global warming.Warmer oceans have also led to more frequent and destructive cyclones, which have swept away entire marine habitats -- and the nama with it.It all forces Fiji's fisherwomen further and further out to sea in search of their sole source of income -- taking more and more time away from their families.Tuivucilevu says the financial burden may soon become too much for them to bear -- and that the world's biggest polluters must begin to take responsibility."Adaptation has always been a driving theme for the Pacific Islands. But we cannot keep on adapting, we cannot keep adapting. The main emitters need to recognise that the effects is not on them, that we are facing the brunt. So, basically what they need to realise that their actions, we face the consequences."

  • PGA Tour wins first court battle but two reports have Players champion Cameron Smith bolting for LIV Golf

    The PGA Tour won a victory in court on Tuesday in California when a judge denied a Temporary Restraining Order for three former members to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

  • Why Tennessee football's Walker Merrill is wearing a dark visor during preseason practices

    Walker Merrill had five catches for 52 yards as a Tennessee football freshman in the 2021 season. He is from Brentwood, Tennessee.