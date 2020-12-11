Bubba Watson, father-in-law join field at 2020 PNC Championship

Bubba Watson will partner with his father-in-law, Wayne Ball, for the 2020 PNC Championship.

The two-time Masters winner is making his tournament debut at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, Grande Lakes, on Dec. 17-20.

Watson and Ball complete the 20-player field packed with 66 major titles between 20 major champions. Among those previously committed to the event are Annika Sorenstam and her father, Tom; Justin Thomas and father, Mike; Tiger Woods and son, Charlie; and reigning champion Bernhard Langer and son, Jason.

“I am very excited to be playing in this tournament for the first time. I love the family connection with this event,” Watson said in a statement. “My father-in-law, Baller (Wayne), might get a little nervous, especially if we have a chance to win the Willie Park Trophy belt, but I think that will make it all the more fun. My son Caleb is also making the trip with us, which will make this a three-generation experience. I am pretty sure Caleb thinks it’s a scouting trip for the future when he will be old enough to play in the tournament.”

Below are the current commitments for the PNC Championship:

Mark Calcavecchia & son

John Daly & son

David Duval & son

Jim Furyk & son

Padraig Harrington & son

Lee Janzen & son

Tom Kite & son

Matt Kuchar & son

Bernhard Langer & son

Tom Lehman & son

Greg Norman & son

Mark O’Meara & son

Gary Player & grandson

Nick Price & son

Vijay Singh & son

Annika Sorenstam & father

Justin Thomas & father

Lee Trevino & son

Bubba Watson & father-in-law

Tiger Woods & son

