Bubba Watson’s daughter Dakota dominated the Masters Par 3 Contest with her putting

Bubba Watson is one of the better golfers in the world and a former Masters champion, and it looks like excelling in Augusta runs in the family.

During Wednesday’s Par 3 tournament for professional golfers and their families, Watson’s daughter Dakota showed off her incredible putting skills with two very impressive nudges that landed right on target.

Bubba Watson had to be a proud father watching Dakota wowing the Masters crowd like that, as her second putt in particular elicited the type of roaring cheer usually reserved for the weekend.

Maybe Dakota Watson will be competing in professional golf one of these days and carry on the family legacy of winning in the majors.

A second nudge earns Dakota a roar from the patrons. #themasters https://t.co/uE2yMlQggZ pic.twitter.com/NWvDf9IX2w — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek