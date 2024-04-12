Bubba Watson’s 9-Year-Old Daughter Was The Highlight Of The Masters Par-3 Contest

There’s a new golf star in the Watson family!

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

She gets it from her daddy!

Shout-out to Dakota Watson for reminding us why the Par-3 Contest is one of our favorite Masters traditions. The nine-year-old daughter of two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson stole the show in the nine-hole competition this week, delivering a masterclass in putting that impressed even her father.

While it was Rickie Fowler—accompanied by wife Allison Stokke and their three-year-old daughter Maya—who won the contest, it was Dakota draining three long-range putts in a row that was the talk of Augusta National on Wednesday.

A second nudge earns Dakota a roar from the patrons. #themasters https://t.co/uE2yMlQggZ pic.twitter.com/NWvDf9IX2w — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2024

Bubba, 45, beamed with pride as his daughter demonstrated her golfing prowess, recording her on his phone while she celebrated each impressive putt. At one point, Dakota, who was mic'd up, seemed surprised that her 12-time PGA Tour winning father knew what he was talking about when he told her to “go slow” and “nudge it.”

“Oh that’s smart!” she quipped as they watched her ball sail right into the hole. Bubba, who is competing in his 16th Masters, chuckled as he watched the clip later that day.

“Dakota said she might be a golfer when she grows up!!” he wrote on Twitter. “Her goal is to play Augusta National Women's Amateur.”

Dakota said she might be a golfer when she grows up!! Her goal is to play #ANWA@TheMasters @espn pic.twitter.com/CAFGMBM32h — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) April 11, 2024

The Florida native shares two children with wife Angie: 12-year-old son Caleb and Dakota. Caleb also participated alongside his father in this year’s Par-3 contest.

“It’s a dream come true. Now that they’re getting older, they can hit shots, we can have fun with it,” Bubba told reporters.

Very fun indeed!



Read the original article on Southern Living.