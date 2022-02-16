Bubba Wallace's new docuseries gives viewers a peek into his life and career

Reuters

The gunman convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man in Georgia, repeatedly used racist language in text messages with friends, and also shared a music video of a white supremacist singer, jurors at his federal hate crimes trial heard on Wednesday. Travis McMichael, who along with his father and neighbor are on trial, left a racist digital footprint stretching back to at least 2013 and, in the case of the neighbor, continued even after the murder of Arbery, 25, in 2020, FBI agent Amy Vaughan, tasked with processing the digital evidence in the case, told jurors. Arbery's killing was one of several of Black men and women, often at the hands of police, that helped spark racial justice protests in recent years.