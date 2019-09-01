Bubba Wallace wins Darlington Best in Show vote

The fans have spoken, selecting Bubba Wallace as their favorite throwback paint scheme and the winner of Darlington‘s Best in Show during the fifth year of NASCAR‘s Official Throwback Weekend at the South Carolina race track.

The No. 43 Victory Junction 15th Anniversary Chevrolet sports orange, green, purple and yellow livery to honor the late Adam Petty‘s ARCA Racing Series No. 45 Spree Prepaid Foncard Pontiac from his victory in 1998 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The vote took place over roughly three-and-a-half weeks in August ahead of this weekend‘s throwback celebration.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sean Gardner | Getty Images

RELATED: All the 2019 throwback schemes | Throwbacks from every angle

Last year‘s winner, William Byron, finished second in the voting with his No. 24 City Chevrolet scheme that harkens back to the Cole Trickle paint scheme from the movie “Days of Thunder.”

Byron‘s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman finished third with his Tim Richmond tribute scheme.

You can see all the throwback paint schemes tonight in the Bojangles’ Southern 500 (NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).