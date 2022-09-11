There was chaos at Kansas.

Blown tires. Pit-road mistakes. Multi-car crashes. Trouble on the playoff grid.

Bubba Wallace rose above it all.

Wallace emerged late in the afternoon as a power in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway and held on to score the second win of his career. At the end, Wallace outran Denny Hamlin, one of the owners of the 23XI Racing team for which Wallace drives.

For the second straight week, a non-playoff driver won a race, making Saturday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway a critical one for much of the playoff field.

Wallace’s first win came last October in a rain-shortened race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

There were a series of problems along pit road during Sunday’s race, with several teams battling issues with uncontrolled tires and contact between cars entering and exiting pit areas.

The first incident involving a playoff driver sent Harvick to the garage on lap 34. Bubba Wallace and Ross Chastain were racing for position in front of Harvick, and momentum forced Harvick into the outside wall. Right-front damage on the car was too extensive for quick repair.

Tyler Reddick, another playoff driver, slammed the wall 20 laps later after blowing a tire and parked his Chevrolet.

Kyle Busch lost control of his car in Turn 4 on lap 139, slid across the track and blew tires as he spun onto grass. He lost a lap in the pits.

Stage 1 winner: Christopher Bell

Stage 2 winner: Alex Bowman

Next: The final race in the first round of the playoffs is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 17, at Bristol Motor Speedway with a 7:30 p.m. start time. The race will be televised by the USA Network.

Read more about NASCAR

Kevin Harvick finishes last at Kansas Christopher Bell will ‘watch my back’ around Daniel Suarez Dr. Diandra: Predicting Kansas contenders

Bubba Wallace wins Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway originally appeared on NBCSports.com