Bubba Wallace wants NASCAR to ban Confederate flags: ‘Get them out of here’

The Confederate flag isn’t as prominent at NASCAR races as it used to be.

Though NASCAR has taken steps to help phase it out — it does not allow the use of the flag in any official capacity and started encouraging fans to stop bringing them to races in 2015 — some fans still bring the Confederate flag with them to the track.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody late last month, which has not only sparked massive protests across the country but also a much larger conversation about race and racism in the United States, many think it’s time for NASCAR to take a harder stance.

The flag, Bubba Wallace said while speaking with CNN’s Don Lemon on Monday night, has no business being at a mass sporting event like that.

“We are trying to figure out next steps. My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags,” Wallace, the only African American driver in the top-level Cup series, said on CNN. “There should be no individual that is uncomfortable showing up to our events to have a good time with their family that feels some type of way about something they have seen, an object they have seen flying. “No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”

The Confederate flag is widely seen as a racist symbol in the United States, and — along with other similar symbols and statues — has been slowly removed from public places and government buildings over the years. The U.S. Marine Corps finally prohibited it’s use in nearly all public displays on Friday, too.

While Wallace said he wasn’t upset when he’d see a Confederate flag at the race track, he understands why someone would.

“I wasn’t bothered by it, but I don’t speak for everybody else. I speak for myself,” Wallace said on CNN. “What I’m chasing is checkered flags. That was kind of my narrative, but diving more into it and educating myself, people feel uncomfortable with that. People talk about that. That’s the first thing they bring up. “There’s going to be a lot of angry people that carry those flags proudly, but it’s time for change. We have to change that.”

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 McDonald's Chevrolet, wears an "I Can't Breathe — Black Lives Matter" T-shirt under his fire suit while standing during the national anthem prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 07, 2020, in Hampton, Georgia. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Wallace encouraging others drivers to speak out

Wallace is just the latest in the sports world to speak out after Floyd’s death and the video of his arrest, which showed a white Minneapolis police officer with his knee in the back of Floyd’s neck for more than seven minutes while he yelled out, “I can’t breathe,” instantly went viral.

Though he is one of many to talk on the subject, he’s one of just a few in the NASCAR world to have done so — something he thinks is a real problem, especially given the image the sport often has in people’s minds.

“A few drivers, a very few, have given their opinion on the day’s matter and I appreciate that,” Wallace said on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast last week, via the Orlando Sentinel. “But the silence from the top drivers in our sport is beyond frustrating ... Our sport has always had somewhat of a racist label to it. NASCAR — everybody thinks redneck, Confederate flag, racists — and I hate it. I hate that because I know NASCAR is so much more.”

He said he’s reached out to several other drivers about speaking up, too, and has gotten some positive responses.

Seven-time Cup winner Jimmie Johnson said he had no idea what Wallace had gone through to rise in the sport as a black man, and that he knows he needs to be part of the solution — even if it upsets some fans along the way.

“Obviously, this a very divisive topic,” Johnson said, via the Orlando Sentinel. “But you’ve got to follow your heart and positions that you believe in. It’s hard to live your life worrying about other people. You’ve got to let the passion in your life shine through. The things you believe in, you need to follow that. “Ultimately, I feel a need to have a voice in this. I’m still trying to find that voice, but I’m being pulled this way more than I have other times. There’s just something inside of me that makes me feel like I need to do it.”

