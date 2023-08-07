Bubba Wallace, Ty Gibbs in (for now) Daniel Suarez looms. Who makes the NASCAR playoffs?

The only margin tighter than the fractions of a second that separated winner Chris Buescher and second-place Martin Truex Jr. at the end of Monday's race at Michigan is the one on the playoff bubble in its aftermath.

Just three regular season races remain and it’s a dogfight around the 16th and final postseason spot. A total of 12 drivers have locked into the playoffs via win and barring three new winners in the coming weeks, Kevin Harvick (+177) and Brad Keselowski (+165) each look like they’re comfortably in.

Bubba Wallace in 15th place has a decent gap of 55 points behind him as well but behind that, the gap is razor thin. If the season ended today, Ty Gibbs would get the nod, but he’s just three points ahead of Michael McDowell for the 16th spot with Daniel Suarez right behind, just five points behind Gibbs. Then there’s AJ Allmendinger, who is 24 points back with two road courses to go and he’ll be a threat to pile up points and win at either of them.

After 14 stage points on Sunday, Daniel Suarez moved to within five points of the playoff cutline. But can he pass Michael McDowell and Ty Gibbs over the season's final three races?

So, of the drivers hovering near the playoff cutoff, which driver is most likely to earn the final spot? We want you to tell us!

Last week, we asked if Buescher’s win at Richmond made RFK Racing a title contender. Though his second win in a row seems to have helped answer that question, 40% of you voted, “No”.

