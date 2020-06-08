Bubba Wallace treated and released from infield care center

NASCAR stated that Bubba Wallace was treated and released from the infield care center after Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Wallace was taken by ambulance to the infield care center after the race, according to a pool report provided by The Associated Press.

Wallace was treated by medical personnel after he became dizzy by his car after the race and needed help as he stood. He said he was OK in a Fox interview afterward, but he began to show similar symptoms as he sat on the pit wall and the interview was stopped.

Wallace finished 21st.

Before the race, Wallace wore a black T-shirt over this racing uniform that read “I Can’t Breath” and “Black Lives Matter.”

Wallace was a key figure in the NASCAR driver video that competitors posted before the race. The video condemned racial inequality and racism.

“A lot of this was led by Bubba,” seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson said after the race of the video. “Really have to give him a ton of credit, including Ty Dillon, the accountability that those two really put on the garage area.”

Johnson later said: “I know for myself, what I’ve been through, and some great conversations with Bubba at the beginning of the week were very good for me. I just called him. I just wanted to check in on him as a friend and where our conversation went was good for me.”

Got sent to the Gulag.. Won that… Where we dropping. Aka I’m good. — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) June 8, 2020





