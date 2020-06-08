Bubba Wallace treated and released from infield care center at Atlanta

Bubba Wallace was treated and released from the infield care center following Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Wallace exited his No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet on pit road following the race and sat on the ground after drivers dealt with temperatures upward of 80 degrees throughout the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. During a post-race interview with FOX, Wallace noted he stood up from the ground too fast, got lightheaded and fainted while surrounded by crew members as a result.

During that same interview, Wallace appeared to have another spell after answering a question.

According to the Associated Press pool report, Wallace was taken by ambulance to the infield care center, where he appeared to be sitting up as he was taken inside on a stretcher before receiving treatment in the care center.

Wallace finished 21st, one lap down in Sunday’s 325-lap event.

Josh Bilicki, driver of the No. 27 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet, was also treated and released from the care center.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.