Bubba Wallace tops second Daytona 500 practice

Bubba Wallace roared to the top of the speed chart during Saturday’s second practice for the Daytona 500.

Wallace was one of three drivers to top 196 mph, with a best effort of the 42 cars (out of the 43-car field) that took to the track at 196.172 mph.

“It’s Daytona, we’re getting the blood flowing again and it’s good to get the season back started up for us,” Wallace told FS1.

NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer was second-fastest (196.108 mph), followed by John Hunter Nemechek (196.040 mph).

Hendrick Motorsports teammates made up the fourth through seventh positions: Alex Bowman (195.088 mph), Jimmie Johnson (194.835), Chase Elliott (194.317) and William Byron (194.250).

Rounding out the top 10 speeds were the lone Toyota representative, defending Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin (194.150 mph), followed by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (194.124) and Clint Bowyer (193.836).

There was one incident of note during the session. Brad Keselowski hit a fence post exiting the garage area, causing damage to the lower right side of his car. He spent much of the session in the garage as his team made repairs on the No. 2 Team Penske Ford.

Qualifying for the 62nd Daytona 500 takes place Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by the 18-car Busch Clash takes place at 3 p.m. ET.

Second Daytona 500 practice results

