Bubba Wallace after Talladega: "This sport is changing"

Many eyes were on Wallace after a noose was found in his garage stall Sunday, following his vocal support for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement and NASCAR's banning of the Confederate flag from all events.

NASCAR has confirmed that the FBI is investigating the incident as they look to find the perpetrator(s) and "eliminate them from the sport."

Before the green flag in Monday's rain-delayed event, Wallace's fellow drivers and team members escorted his car to the end of pit road and stood with him during pre-race ceremonies in a show of solidarity. RPM co-owner Richard Petty, 82, flew to the track to be with his driver for his first race since COVID-19 halted the NASCAR season.

He then touched on Sunday's incident, refusing to let it bring him down. "The deal that happened yesterday. Sorry I'm not wearing my mask but I wanted to show whoever it was that you're not going to take away my smile. I'm going to keep on going."

