Bubba Wallace takes sixth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Bubba Wallace finished sixth in the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday.

The top 10 finish for Wallace added 31 points to his season total.

Wallace qualified in 27th position. The fourth-year driver has earned two top-five and five top-10 finishes in his career.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The sixth-place result on Sunday was the first time Wallace has cracked the top 10 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Mobile, Alabama native began the race four spots behind his career mark of 22.6, but finished 13 places ahead of his career average of 19.2.

Wallace battled against a field of 38 drivers on the way to his sixth-place finish. The race endured nine cautions and 37 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 25 lead changes.

Joey Logano secured the win in the race, and Matt DiBenedetto finished second. Ricky Stenhouse Jr placed third, Austin Dillon brought home fourth, and Jimmie Johnson finished off the top five.

Chase Elliott got off to a great start in the race, winning both of the first two stages, but couldn’t hold on to end up in Victory Lane.

Bubba Wallace Driver Page | Get Bubba Wallace Gear | Race Center