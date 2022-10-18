Bubba Wallace suspended one race by NASCAR

NASCAR has suspended Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace for Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway because of his actions during last Sunday’s event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR announcement was made late Tuesday afternoon. The penalty does not include a fine or points deduction.

The incident began when Larson slid up the track, pushing Wallace into the outside wall. Wallace bounced off the wall and moved down the track and hooked Larson’s car, which collected title contender Christopher Bell as it spun. Bell could not continue in the race and is in last place in the playoff standings entering Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

After both drivers climbed from their cars, Wallace walked to Larson, yelled at him and then shoved him several times. Wallace then walked toward the pits as a NASCAR official tried to redirect him to a waiting safety vehicle.

Wallace later claimed he did not deliberately wreck Larson, but Larson disagreed.

“It is what it is,” Larson said. “Just aggression turned into frustration, and he retaliated.”

Portions of the NASCAR Rule Book mentioned in the suspension announcement:

Section 4.3.A —NASCAR Membership is a privilege. With that privilege comes certain benefits, responsibilities, and obligations. Correct and proper conduct, both on and off the racetrack, is part of a Member’s responsibilities. A Member’s actions can reflect upon the sport as a whole and on other NASCAR Members. Ideally, NASCAR Members are role models for the many fans who follow this sport, regardless of the type of license a Member may hold, or the specific Series in which a Member may participate. Therefore, NASCAR views a Member’s conduct, both on and off the racetrack, which might constitute a behavioral Rules violation under this Rule Book with great importance.

Section 4.4.C — Member actions that could result in a loss of 25-50 driver and Team Owner Points and/orand $50,000-$100,000 fine. and/or oneViolations may also result in Race suspension(s), indefinite suspension, or termination:

Physical confrontation with a NASCAR Official, media members, fans, etc.

Member-to-Member confrontation(s) with physical violence and other violent manifestations such as significant threat(s) and/or abuse and/or endangerment.

Attempting to manipulate the outcome of the Race or championship.

Intentionally wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result.

Wallace apologized for his actions Monday night. “I compete with intense passion, and with passion at times comes frustration,” he wrote. “Upon reflecting, I should have represented our partners and core team values better than I did by letting my frustrations follow me outside of the car. You live and learn, and I intend to learn from this. I want to apologize to NASCAR and the fans, along with Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota for putting them in a situation in the Playoffs that they do not deserve.”

Joey Logano won the race to secure a position in the Championship Four at Phoenix Raceway Nov. 6.

Bubba Wallace suspended one race by NASCAR originally appeared on NBCSports.com