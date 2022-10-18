Bubba Wallace suspended after Las Vegas incident; No. 18 team penalized

NASCAR announced Tuesday that it suspended Bubba Wallace after his actions in Sunday‘s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Wallace was suspended for one race after he crashed Kyle Larson at Lap 94 of the South Point 400 and proceeded to shove Larson, both violations of Sections 4.3.A and 4.4.C & E of the NASCAR Member Code of Conduct laid out in the NASCAR Rule Book. Rule 4.4.C lists “intentionally wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result” as one of five member actions that could result in a penalty.

The incident began at the exit of Turn 4 in the Cup Series‘ Round of 8 opener in Nevada, where Larson slid high and forced Wallace into the wall. Wallace, the victor of Stage 1, turned left into Larson‘s right-rear quarter panel, sending the No. 5 Chevrolet spinning toward the outside wall and clipping Christopher Bell in the process. Bell is still competing for a spot in the Championship 4 while Larson continues to chase an owners‘ championship for Hendrick Motorsports. None of the three competitors were able to continue.

Wallace issued a statement to his social media accounts Monday night, specifically addressing the post-wreck confrontation.

“I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday following the on-track incident with Kyle Larson and the No. 5 car,” Wallace wrote. “My behavior does not align with the core values that are shared by 23XI Racing and our partners, who have played a crucial role in my incredible journey to the top of this great sport.”

In addition to Wallace‘s suspension, NASCAR announced four other penalties following the Las Vegas weekend.

Ben Beshore, crew chief of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, will miss the next four races along with jackman Derrell Edwards and tire changer Michael Hicks after the left-front wheel detached from Busch‘s car under caution at Las Vegas. The suspensions carry through the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

In the Xfinity Series, the No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing team was levied an L1-level penalty for violating Section 14.4.B.E, which pertains to the body. The penalty report notes “Flange Fit Composite Body must be used as supplied from the manufacturer without modification.” Crew chief Mark Setzer was fined $25,000 and suspended from this weekend‘s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway while the team was docked 40 driver and owner points.

Chris Gayle, crew chief of the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the Xfinity Series, was also issued a $5,000 fine after the car was found with one loose lug nut following Saturday‘s event.

This story will be updated.