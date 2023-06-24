Bubba spins in Cup qualifying, Allmendinger wins Xfinity race, both make our NASCAR fantasy lineup

If Saturday's qualifying was any indication, just getting around Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday evening is going to be tough.

Some managed to do it, none better than pole-sitter Ross Chastain.

But did he make the cut for our daily fantasy lineup?

With this week’s race on Sunday night, a full day plus a few hours after qualifying, we figured in addition to our betting advice, we’d offer up our lineup thoughts as well, using the DraftKings app.

For those unfamiliar, to play, you must put together a six-driver lineup with a fictional budget of $50,000. Drivers are ordered from top to bottom by price with points accumulated by laps led, fastest laps, finishing position and place differential, with a point awarded or taken for every position gained or lost on the track.

So, without further ado, here’s our lineup for Sunday night’s race:

1. Martin Truex Jr. $10,900

You'd have to be nuts to bet against Martin Truex Jr. these days.

Hey, if you’re willing to bet against this guy right now, you’re braver than we are!

Yes, Truex has finished 22nd in both Cup Series races at Nashville Superspeedway, but he’s run much better than that, winning both stages last year and leading 82 laps. He’ll roll off sixth on Sunday, but more encouragingly, was in the top five in five-, 10-, 15- and 20-lap averages during practice on Friday.

Truex has been reaping the benefits of karma all year. We’re betting he continues to see those returns on Sunday night.

2. William Byron $10,100

William Byron will hunt for his fourth win of the season on Sunday at Nashville.

Hey, if you’re willing to bet against this guy right now, you’re braver than we are!

Yes, we know we repeated that line, but it very much applies to Byron as well. Byron has been the best and most consistent driver this year and like Truex, was in the top five in all of the averages categories and will start fifth.

There’s no reason to think Byron won’t be around at the end, like he has been in most races this year.

3. Bubba Wallace $8,400

So, Bubba Wallace spun during the second round of qualifying on Saturday. We're betting he's still going to be fast on Sunday night.

Unlike Daniel Suarez and Corey LaJoie, Wallace didn’t seem to damage his car at all upon spinning during the second round of qualifying on Saturday and thus, shouldn’t get booted to the back.

Assuming he start ninth, Wallace has shown race-winning speed all weekend, finishing fifth in overall average in practice and posting the second-best lap in the first round of Saturday’s qualifying. We think all the Toyotas will be fast on Sunday and Wallace should be as strong as any.

4. Ty Gibbs $7,800

Ty Gibbs is pulling double duty at Nashville this weekend and we think all those Xfinity Series laps are only going to help come Sunday.

We told you the Toyotas will be fast!

Really, we love the price, the fact that Gibbs participated in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race (even if the run was cut short by an accident) and the fact that he’s starting 16th with plenty of spots to gain in front of him. Gibbs’ practice speeds weren’t quite up to par with his Toyota brethren, but every lap is a learning experience for the rookie and we’re gambling on the fact that he'll improve as Sunday’s race goes on.

Gibbs may not win at Nashville, but a top 10 should be well within the realm of possibility.

5. AJ Allmendinger $6,500

It's been a rough season for AJ Allmendinger, but he's shown signs of life this weekend in Nashville.

Like Gibbs, Allmendinger ran Saturday's Xfinity race, but unlike Gibbs, stuck around just long enough to win it.

It’s been a tough year in Allmendinger's return to full-time Cup Series racing, but both he and teammate Justin Haley have shown signs of life this weekend. Haley qualified third and Allmendinger was sixth in overall lap average on Friday.

And, starting 19th, Allmendinger has more positions to gain than Haley and that helped us make the call between the Kaulig contingent.

6. Erik Jones $6,200

Erik Jones has had a rough go since winning at Darlington last fall, but his car looked much improved during practice on Friday.

Speaking of drivers having a tough year but have shown a pulse in Nashville.

Jones was one of the storylines on Friday, posting the fourth-best lap and the eighth-best overall lap average. That didn’t translate on Saturday as he qualified 23rd, but with practice being held much closer to race time, as temperatures cool in the evening, it’s not unreasonable to believe that Jones’ practice performance will be much more indicative of how his car performs in Sunday’s race.

It’s been a season to forget for Jones, but you’d do well to remember him this week.

NASCAR starting lineup tomorrow at Nashville

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Chevrolet JJ Yeley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford Noah Gragson, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Brennan Poole, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Josh Bilicki, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: AJ Allmendinger wins NASCAR Xfinity race, makes our Cup fantasy lineup