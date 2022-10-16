LAS VEGAS — Bubba Wallace repeatedly shoved Kyle Larson after their crash in Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway but denied he retaliated on the track.

Wallace was side-by-side with Kevin Harvick when Kyle Larson dived under both. Harvick backed out and Larson came up the track and forced Wallace into the wall.

Wallace’s car came down the track and hooked Larson in the right rear on the fronstretch, sending both into the wall. After the accident, Wallace walked to Larson and repeatedly shoved Larson before walking away.

NBC Sports’ Marty Snider read a comment to Wallace from Larson’s crew chief Cliff Daniels that accused Wallace of retaliating against Larson. Wallace replaced: “Cliff is smart enough to know how easy these cars breaks. When you get shoved into the fence like deliberately like he did, trying to force me to lift, the steering was gone.

“Hate it. Hate it for my team. … Larson wanted to make it a three-wide dive bomb. Never cleared me. I don’t lift. I know I’m kind of new running up front, but I don’t lift. Wasn’t even in a spot to lift, and he never lifted either and now we’re junk. Just a piss-poor move on his execution.”

Larson told Snider: “I obviously made an aggressive move into (Turn)n 3 and got in low and got loose and chased it up a bit. He got to my right front and it got him tight and into the wall.

“I knew he was going to retaliate. He had a reason to be mad. His race wasn’t over until he retaliated. It is what it is. Just aggression turned into frustration and he retaliated.”

Bubba Wallace shoves Kyle Larson after accident originally appeared on NBCSports.com