Wallace on Kyle Busch: 'I wont put up with no (expletive)'

Bubba Wallace spun Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota after the two tangled on Lap 61 at Watkins Glen International, then had some harsh words after the race.

Wallace and Busch had just battled for position on the 2.45-mile road course, banging side-by-side, when Busch shoved his way ahead of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet.

Wallace promptly nudged Busch from behind, spinning the No. 18 into the corner in the midst of traffic — though his No. 18 made no contact.

After the race, NBC Sports’ Nate Ryan caught up with Wallace, who didn’t mince words.

“I won‘t put up with no (expletive),” Wallace said. “So I flat out wrecked his ass back. … That‘s what happens when you get run over. You just pay him back. So I won’t be like, ‘Oh, it’s Kyle Busch, he didn’t mean to.’

“(Expletive) him.”

Busch’s response was short as he prepared to leave the track.

#NASCAR … I asked @KyleBusch his take on the incidents with @BubbaWallace and @WilliamByron and Busch said: "You saw what happened" before he was driven off in a golf cart. — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) August 4, 2019

Busch had already tangled with William Byron earlier in the race. Busch spun on Lap 2 while battling Byron for second place in Turn 1. The two traded retaliation as Busch nudged Byron‘s No. 24 through the grass of the bus stop just before the end of Stage 1.

After the green-and-white checkered flag flew, Byron attempted to show his displeasure with Busch by tapping the No. 18 Toyota from behind — and Byron ended up crumpling the hood of his No. 24 Chevrolet, necessitating extensive repairs that pushed him back in the running order.

Both Byron and Wallace drove for Busch’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports, as they were coming up the NASCAR ladder.