Bubba Wallace savors clean day, finds momentum from P3 result at New Hampshire

LOUDON, N.H. — Bubba Wallace‘s weekend didn‘t start off ideally. His motorhome didn‘t make it to New Hampshire Motor Speedway, pushing him to a hotel room.

On Saturday morning, Wallace quickly changed his fortune, turning in the best qualifying effort of his career in fourth.

Come the green flag in Sunday‘s Ambetter 301, Wallace wasn‘t sure if he‘d have race speed, despite Toyota having a solid outing at Gateway last month, a similar layout to New Hampshire. But he indeed did have a hot rod.

In the opening stage, Wallace‘s No. 23 car was the only one that could contend with Martin Truex Jr., though he was multiple seconds back of the No. 19 machine. He finished second, his best stage finish of the season on a non-superspeedway.

Wallace remained competitive in the second stage, dropping back to 10th after a rash of restarts. And after making his final stop — on a 92-lap run to the finish — the No. 23 car charged through the field, ending the race in third.

“It‘s been a down season for us,” Wallace told a group of reporters after the race. “It‘s finally good to come out on top. [We] finally have a good race to highlight besides the Daytona 500.”

The third-place finish marks Wallace‘s best effort since finishing runner-up to Austin Cindric in the ‘Great American Race’. In the 18 races between Daytona and New Hampshire, the No. 23 team had just one additional top-10 result, coming at Kansas when he was the caboose of the top 10.

Bubba Wallace by his No. 23 car post-race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Speed hasn‘t been a factor for the No. 23 team; Wallace has had plenty. Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing, has said multiple times this year that this season is the best Wallace has ever driven in his racing career.

“We‘ve had a lot of speed all year and we‘ve had cars capable of that,” Wallace said. “It‘s finally good to see that come to fruition. That‘s what our races can be like if we continue to do that. Just take a page out of this book for everybody on the team to learn from.

“I‘m sure we can do better; bring a better car and an all-around team. We did excellent today, I‘m proud of everybody. You can always be better, right?”

The stat sheet would say it‘s been a down year, as Wallace is now sitting 23rd in points with an average finish of 20.7, one full position behind last year‘s pace of 19.7. It‘s safe to say the team, which has had up to eight loose wheels this season, needed a good day‘s work.

“You‘ve got to crawl before you walk and we‘ve been falling,” Wallace said. “We haven‘t even been able to crawl. To finally get our feet underneath us and get a good finish, this is good momentum to build off of.”

Bootie Barker, crew chief of the No. 23 team, said of New Hampshire: “This is only our second clean race, unfortunately. We‘re trying, but this is our second clean race.”

Knowing the team needs to win one of the final six regular-season races to be part of the postseason, Wallace believes his New Hampshire effort gives him momentum moving forward. His numbers aren‘t stellar on road courses — there‘s two of them in the final six races — and there‘s races at Pocono and Michigan that loom as potential fuel mileage contests.

There‘s also Daytona, where the No. 23 car will be among the pre-race favorites.

Based on the speed Wallace has shown this year, he believes he can claim the checkered flag in one of the final six events.

“We‘ve had top-five speed in a handful of the races,” said Wallace, who claimed his first top-five finish with 23XI Racing in the second race of the Pocono doubleheader last season. “To use this and build off of and show up to Pocono next week, I‘m excited for that place. I usually make the highlight reel there for whatever reason, and hopefully it‘s for a win.”