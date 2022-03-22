Bubba Wallace will compete in two races for Joe Gibbs Racing’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program, starting with this weekend’s race at Circuit of the Americas, 23XI Racing announced Tuesday.

Driving the No. 18 Toyota Supra, Wallace also will race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on July 30. Wallace, who drives the No. 23 Toyota for 23XI Racing in the Cup Series, made his NASCAR national series debut with JGR in 2012 with an Xfinity Series start at Iowa Speedway.

In 15 Cup starts on road courses, Wallace’s best finish is 13th, which he achieved last summer at Indianapolis. Wallace has three top 10s in the Xfinity Series on road courses, two of which came at Road America where he placed fifth (2015) and ninth (2016). He also finished fourth at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in a Camping World Truck Series race in 2013.

“I’m looking forward to partnering back up with Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series after making my first career start in NASCAR with them about 10 years ago,” Wallace said in a team release. “The No. 18 Toyota GR Supra team is always strong and I’m excited to be competing with them at COTA and Indianapolis. Thanks to the team at 23XI and Toyota for helping to make this happen and thanks to Dr Pepper for coming on board for the race at COTA.”

Wallace, who won the Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway last fall, has 86 career Xfinity starts, the first six of which came with Gibbs. His most recent start came at Michigan in August 2021, where Wallace finished 10th driving the No. 61 Toyota for Hattori Racing Enterprises.

In his only NASCAR start at COTA, Wallace finished 39th last year after being involved in a crash in wet conditions.

Other drivers to compete in the JGR’s No. 18 car in Xfinity this year include Trevor Bayne (eight races), John Hunter Nemechek (three races), Drew Dollar (Daytona, Talladega) and Ryan Truex (four races).

Bubba Wallace to run Xfinity races at COTA, Indianapolis for JGR originally appeared on NBCSports.com