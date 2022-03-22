Bubba Wallace to run COTA, Indy road course in Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing

Mooresville, N.C. — 23XI Racing announced Tuesday that Bubba Wallace, driver of the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD in the NASCAR Cup Series, will compete in two upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series races with Joe Gibbs Racing. Wallace will pilot the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra this weekend at Circuit of The Americas and race later this summer at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Both races will take place the day before the Cup Series is set to compete at the same tracks and will provide Wallace additional track time at two of the newer courses on the NASCAR schedule.

The races mark a return for Wallace, who made his NASCAR national series debut with JGR in 2012. Wallace raced in the No. 20 Toyota and made a total of six starts with JGR during the 2012 and 2014 Xfinity Series seasons, earning one pole award and four top-10 finishes. More recently, Wallace competed in one Xfinity race in 2021 to add to his 86 career starts in the series.

Dr Pepper, a founding partner of 23XI and Wallace on the No. 23 Toyota, will serve as the primary partner for the race at COTA in Austin this Saturday (4:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

More information will be shared closer to the race regarding sponsorship for Indianapolis.

“I‘m looking forward to partnering back up with Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series after making my first career start in NASCAR with them about 10 years ago,” Wallace said. “The No. 18 Toyota GR Supra team is always strong and I‘m excited to be competing with them at COTA and Indianapolis. Thanks to the team at 23XI and Toyota for helping to make this happen and thanks to Dr Pepper for coming on board for the race at COTA.”