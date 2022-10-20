Bubba Wallace replaced by John Hunter Nemechek at Homestead, and there's some sad irony
John Hunter Nemechek has been given the keys to Bubba Wallace’s Toyota for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
If you’ve followed NASCAR long enough, you know there’s a sad backstory to this.
John Hunter Nemechek is the son of former longtime racer Joe Nemechek, whose younger brother John was also a racer.
John Nemechek was three races into his third season in NASCAR’s Truck Series when he was killed in a late-race crash.
At Homestead.
John Nemechek was 27 years old.
Three months later, Joe and Andrea Nemechek named their first-born child John Hunter Nemechek.
NASCAR's Homestead-Miami Speedway reconfigured following crashes
Several violent crashes clouded the early years of the Homestead track, which was originally a rectangular oval similar to a smaller Indianapolis. Three months after John Nemechek’s fatal crash, the track was reconfigured into a more traditional oval.
John Hunter Nemechek currently races full time in NASCAR’s Truck Series and part-time in the Xfinity Series. He gets his first Cup Series start of 2022 Sunday due to Bubba Wallace’s one-race suspension, a result of his run-in with Kyle Larson last week at Las Vegas.
Nemechek has made a combined eight Homestead starts in the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series, with a best finish of third in the 2018 Xfinity Series race. He has 15 career NASCAR wins — 13 in the Truck Series, two in Xfinity.
This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Bubba Wallace's sub, John Hunter Nemechek, has sad Homestead history