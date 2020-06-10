Bubba Wallace ready for ‘biggest race of my career’

In a brief video made before tonight’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway, Bubba Wallace said he was getting ready for “the biggest race of my career” and that he is “trying to change the world.”

In a video sent to NBC Sports, Wallace said: “The biggest race of my career right here,. I’m excited about it, ready for it. I haven’t really slept much thinking about this race and just everything that is going into it and events going on in the world. Trying to change the world here, so wish us luck. Martinsville, my best track hands down. We run really good here. I’m excited to get it under way.”

The comments were Wallace’s first since NASCAR announced that it is prohibiting the Confederate flag at all its events and properties. NASCAR’s announcement comes after Wallace said earlier this week on CNN that it was time to “get rid of all Confederate flags” at NASCAR races because “no one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”

His comments came a few days after NASCAR drivers posted a video on social media calling for an end to racial inequality and racism after the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day while in custody of the Minneapolis police.

Before last Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, series officials stopped the cars near the start/finish line. NASCAR President Steve Phelps then issued a statement that included:

“Our country is in pain and people are justifiably angry, demanding to be heard. The black community and all people of color have suffered in our country and it has taken far too long for us to hear their demands for change. Our sport must do better. Our country must do better.”

