Bubba Wallace ‘proud’ after third-place finish in New Hampshire
Bubba Wallace reacts to a third-place finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway saying he was 'proud' of the hard-fought effort from his 23XI team.
Bubba Wallace reacts to a third-place finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway saying he was 'proud' of the hard-fought effort from his 23XI team.
Christopher Bell won Sunday's 318-mile race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to earn a spot in the Cup playoff field.
Christopher Bell got his first win of the season Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Here's what Bell and other drivers had to say about the race.
LOUDON, N.H. — As one of a small handful of drivers over the age of 40 racing full-time at NASCAR‘s top level, 2004 Cup Series champ Kurt Busch isn‘t immune to retirement rumors. They‘ve cropped up over the past few years, almost an annual tradition at this point, but here he is still winning races […]
Christopher Bell's crew chief tried to give him a little bit of coaching — some encouragement with about 40 laps left in the race and a victory and playoff spot at stake — and was promptly told, well, basically to shush. Bell explained later there so many laps left in the race, that he didn't need a reminder of how far the No. 20 Toyota had to go to reach the finish line. Plus, Bell already knew the way to reach victory lane at his favorite track.
The Action Network specializes in providing sports betting insights/analytics and is a content partner with NASCAR. Check out more NASCAR betting analysis here. I really like NASCAR racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. This isn’t because of a big betting win or memorable on-track racing, but because after growing up in North Carolina, I moved […]
The Open - full leaderboard McIlroy makes solid start to lead by two at the turn Smith fires five successive birdies to charge into lead Aussie birdies the 18th to secure victory at St Andrews
Recap the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway in this week's Race Rewind.
The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner and a member of the Pfizer board, that aired Sunday, July 17, 2022, on "Face the Nation."
Joe Gibbs said he's surprised his eponymous race team has yet to sign two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch to a contract for 2023. Busch faced an uncertain future after M&M Mars announced it would pull its marketing spend at the end of this season. The company had sponsored Busch since he joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008.
The House select committee is investigating the Capitol riot and the role Donald Trump and his allies played in trying to overturn the 2020 election.
The Fox news host spoke at the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa, a state that has first say in Republican presidential nominees
East was a three-time USAC national champion and raced for team owners Jack Roush, Tony Stewart and Wood Brothers.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly get married
I just wish I could rewatch The Bear again for the first time.View Entire Post ›
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married! Court documents obtained by TODAY confirm that the celeb couple obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada.
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: How to find USA Network | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App | Watch on USA Network | Get the NBC Sports App […]
LeBron James said on a new episode of his show "The Shop" that Boston sports fans are racist. He's right and plenty of athletes have said the same.
The Baltimore Orioles selected high school shortstop Jackson Holliday with the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday.
Christopher Bell becomes the 14th winner in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, beating Chase Elliott for the win at New Hampshire.
The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to Baylor School star Amari Jefferson.