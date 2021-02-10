Bubba Wallace posts fastest lap in Daytona 500 practice
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Bubba Wallace nearly topped 200 mph in the draft to lead Wednesday’s Daytona 500 practice session at Daytona International Speedway.
Wallace, driving for the 23XI Racing team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, ran in a draft with the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas in topping the speed chart at 199.747 mph. He was followed by JGR drivers Martin Truex Jr. (199.694 mph), Hamlin (199.689), Kyle Busch (199.627) and Christopher Bell (199.623).
Jamie McMurray was sixth on the speed chart, running a lap of 199.358 mph in his Chevrolet. His Spire Motorsports teammate for this race, Corey LaJoie, was next 199.159 mph. Michael McDowell was the top Ford at eighth on the speed chart with a lap of 198.957.
Bell ran the most laps in the 50-minute session at 22. Wallace and Hamlin were next at 20.
Click here for practice speeds
Teams qualify at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday on FS1. The fastest two qualifiers were secure spots in the Daytona 500. Also, the two fastest non-chartered cars will guarantee a spot in the Daytona 500. Ryan Preece (194.569) and Ty Dillon (189.032) were the fastest among the eight non-chartered cars going for four spots in the 500.
Speeds of the eight non-chartered cars:
194.569 – Ryan Preece
189.032 – Ty Dillon
188.359 – Kaz Grala
188.273 – David Ragan
188.174 – Austin Cindric
186.266 – Noah Gragson
186.143 – Garrett Smithley
186.135 – Timmy Hill
Read more about NASCAR
Kyle Busch shares details of split with Adam Stevens Joe Gibbs Racing signs Martin Truex Jr. to contract extension Speedweek forecast, Daytona 500 weather
Bubba Wallace posts fastest lap in Daytona 500 practice originally appeared on NBCSports.com