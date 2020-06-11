Bubba Wallace places 11th at Martinsville Speedway

Bubba Wallace finished 11th in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday after heading into the race with an average finish position of 21.0 this season.

Wallace’s result added 37 points to his season total.

Wallace started in 23rd position. The fourth-year driver has picked up two top-five and six top-10 finishes in his career.

Wednesday’s race was Wallace’s fourth career start at Martinsville Speedway. He’s completed all of those races, but has not earned a top-10 finish at the track.

The Mobile, Alabama native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting one spot higher than his career mark of 23.8 and completing the race 11 places ahead of his 21.8 career average finish.

Wallace’s 11th-place finish was against 39 other drivers. The race endured seven cautions and 52 caution laps. There were 14 lead changes.

Martin Truex Jr earned the victory in the race, and Ryan Blaney followed in second. Brad Keselowski placed third, Joey Logano took fourth, and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five.

After Logano won Stage 1, Jimmie Johnson drove the No. 48 car to the win in Stage 2.

