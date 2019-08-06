Bubba Wallace’s No. 43 to carry Adam Petty paint scheme at Darlington

Bubba Wallace will honor the late Adam Petty in the Sept. 1 Bojangles Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Wallace unveiled Tuesday the paint scheme on the No. 43 Chevrolet that he will drive in the throwback weekend race, a scheme that mirrors the design on Adam Petty’s car when he won the ARCA race at Charlotte in September 1998.

We are excited to unveil the No. 43 @victoryjunction Throwback that @bubbawallace will race at @TooToughToTame, and proud to honor Adam and his vision of Victory Junction with this special paint scheme! #VictoryJunction #FeelYourHeartRace #15GoingonForever pic.twitter.com/8za3nWhTZJ — Richard Petty Motorsports (@RPMotorsports) August 6, 2019





It will also reflect the paint scheme Petty carried on his race car while competing in what is now the Xfinity Series.

The Petty family nicknamed that car “crayon” for the variety of colors on it with then-sponsor Spree (a prepaid phone card).

Wallace has one previous Cup start at the 1.366-mile, egg-shaped track known as “Too Tough To Tame,” starting 27th and finishing 26th in last year’s race.

Adam Petty, son of NASCAR on NBC analyst Kyle Petty and grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, was killed May 12, 2000, at the age of 19, while practicing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Richard Petty made 65 career starts on Darlington, earning three wins, 25 top-five and 34 top-10 finishes.





Can’t wait to see @BubbaWallace on the track with this car at @TooToughToTame! Brought back a lot of special memories for me… pic.twitter.com/ILdDh9EbXP — Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) August 6, 2019





