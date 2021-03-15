Bubba Wallace will test NASCAR’s Next Gen car in a one-day session Wednesday at Richmond Raceway, NASCAR confirmed.

Wallace was scheduled to test Tuesday and Wednesday, but anticipated inclement weather in the Richmond area canceled Tuesday’s session at the three-quarter mile short track.

Back in October 2019, Richmond hosted the first Next Gen test with Austin Dillon behind the wheel. The most recent test took place in January with Kurt Busch on the 1.5-mile oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Next Gen tests have also taken place at: Phoenix Raceway (1-mile oval), Homestead-Miami Speedway (1.5-mile oval), Auto Club Speedway (2-mile oval), Dover International Speedway (1-mile oval), the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, and both the 2.5-mile oval and 3.61-mile road course at Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR senior vice president of innovation and racing development John Probst told media members Feb. 1 that the Next Gen car’s development stage was complete.

In that session, Probst also said teams are expected to begin receiving Next Gen cars in mid-June ahead of their competition debut in 2022.

Bubba Wallace next up for Next Gen testing at Richmond originally appeared on NBCSports.com