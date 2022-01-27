Bubba Wallace Netflix series debuts Feb. 22

Netflix has released a trailer and announced that the six-episode series on Bubba Wallace will air Feb. 22, two days after the Daytona 500.

Netflix announced last April it was in production on the documentary series. The series follows Wallace in his first year with 23XI Racing, a season that included Wallace’s win at Talladega Superspeedway. He joined Wendell Scott as the only Black drivers to win a Cup race in NASCAR history.

Each episode in the series will be 45 minutes.

In a statement from Netflix, Wallace said: “This is unlike any project I’ve ever participated in; it’s a raw, emotional and completely transparent account of the events that took place throughout the 2020 and 2021 NASCAR seasons. With me, what you see is what you get. You’ll witness the peaks and valleys of the sport and see how one’s actions off of the race track are just as important as the ones on it.

“One of the most compelling pieces of the series is the additional insight the viewers will gain by hearing from my peers, family and some of my partners that played a role in this monumental journey. Join me as we break down barriers, confront controversy, and welcome a new fan base to the sport of NASCAR.”

Wallace took part in the Next Gen test earlier this week at Phoenix Raceway. It marked the first time in the car since he had offseason shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum. He told NBC Sports before the test that he was “100%” and ready to get back into the car.

The season opens with the Feb. 6 Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum exhibition event.

