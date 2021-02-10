Bubba Wallace leads opening Daytona 500 practice
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Wallace, in his first season driving for 23XI Racing – founded by NASCAR star Denny Hamlin and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan – topped the 50-minute practice at Daytona International Speedway with an average lap speed of 199.746 mph.
Wallace posted the fast lap early in the practice session while five Toyotas briefly participated in a drafting run.
The session marked the first practice session for the Cup Series since March 6 of last year. Once the COVID-19 pandemic began, NASCAR eliminated all practice and qualifying sessions last season.
Read Also:
Bubba Wallace's biggest challenge in 2021? "Delivering results"
This year, about eight Cup series race weekends will see practice and qualifying, including this week’s Daytona 500.
Martin Truex Jr. (199.693 mph) was second and Denny Hamlin (199.689 mph) – who has won the past two Daytona 500 races – was third. Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell rounded out the top-five.
Jamie McMurray was sixth-fastest (and the top Chevrolet), Corey LaJoie was seventh, Michael McDowell was eighth (and the top Ford), Ryan Newman was ninth and Cole Custer 10th.
All 44 entries for the Daytona 500 made it out during the session.
Qualifying to lock in the front row of the Daytona 500 begins at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight.
1
23
Toyota
20
45.057
199.747
2
19
Toyota
19
45.069
0.012
0.012
199.694
3
11
Toyota
20
45.070
0.013
0.001
199.689
4
18
Toyota
19
45.084
0.027
0.014
199.627
5
20
Toyota
22
45.085
0.028
0.001
199.623
6
77
Chevrolet
13
45.145
0.088
0.060
199.358
7
7
Chevrolet
12
45.190
0.133
0.045
199.159
8
34
Ford
14
45.236
0.179
0.046
198.957
9
6
Chevrolet
11
45.307
0.250
0.071
198.645
10
41
Ford
15
45.387
0.330
0.080
198.295
11
43
Chevrolet
8
45.413
0.356
0.026
198.181
12
21
Ford
11
45.427
0.370
0.014
198.120
13
10
Ford
13
45.489
0.432
0.062
197.850
14
17
Ford
9
45.498
0.441
0.009
197.811
15
4
Ford
13
45.500
0.443
0.002
197.802
16
14
Ford
15
45.516
0.459
0.016
197.733
17
22
Ford
9
45.580
0.523
0.064
197.455
18
3
Chevrolet
12
46.237
1.180
0.657
194.649
19
37
Chevrolet
11
46.256
1.199
0.019
194.569
20
38
Anthony Alfredo
Ford
10
46.373
1.316
0.117
194.078
21
47
Chevrolet
6
46.897
1.840
0.524
191.910
22
5
Chevrolet
13
47.279
2.222
0.382
190.359
23
48
Chevrolet
8
47.465
2.408
0.186
189.613
24
2
Ford
5
47.489
2.432
0.024
189.518
25
99
Chevrolet
11
47.575
2.518
0.086
189.175
26
24
Chevrolet
8
47.599
2.542
0.024
189.080
27
1
Chevrolet
12
47.602
2.545
0.003
189.068
28
96
Toyota
6
47.611
2.554
0.009
189.032
29
9
Chevrolet
11
47.680
2.623
0.069
188.758
30
16
Chevrolet
1
47.781
2.724
0.101
188.359
31
36
Ford
5
47.803
2.746
0.022
188.273
32
33
Ford
7
47.828
2.771
0.025
188.174
33
8
Chevrolet
12
47.944
2.887
0.116
187.719
34
42
Chevrolet
10
47.981
2.924
0.037
187.574
35
12
Ford
8
48.010
2.953
0.029
187.461
36
62
Chevrolet
4
48.318
3.261
0.308
186.266
37
13
Ford
4
48.350
3.293
0.032
186.143
38
66
Ford
5
48.352
3.295
0.002
186.135
39
00
Chevrolet
4
48.370
3.313
0.018
186.066
40
15
Chevrolet
9
48.817
3.760
0.447
184.362
41
78
Ford
5
50.160
5.103
1.343
179.426
42
53
Ford
5
50.201
5.144
0.041
179.279
43
52
Ford
3
50.736
5.679
0.535
177.389
44
51
Chevrolet
2
50.821
5.764
0.085
177.092