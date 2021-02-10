Bubba Wallace leads opening Daytona 500 practice

Jim Utter
·4 min read
Wallace, in his first season driving for 23XI Racing – founded by NASCAR star Denny Hamlin and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan – topped the 50-minute practice at Daytona International Speedway with an average lap speed of 199.746 mph.

Wallace posted the fast lap early in the practice session while five Toyotas briefly participated in a drafting run.

The session marked the first practice session for the Cup Series since March 6 of last year. Once the COVID-19 pandemic began, NASCAR eliminated all practice and qualifying sessions last season.

This year, about eight Cup series race weekends will see practice and qualifying, including this week’s Daytona 500.

Martin Truex Jr. (199.693 mph) was second and Denny Hamlin (199.689 mph) – who has won the past two Daytona 500 races – was third. Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell rounded out the top-five.

Jamie McMurray was sixth-fastest (and the top Chevrolet), Corey LaJoie was seventh, Michael McDowell was eighth (and the top Ford), Ryan Newman was ninth and Cole Custer 10th.

All 44 entries for the Daytona 500 made it out during the session.

Qualifying to lock in the front row of the Daytona 500 begins at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight.

1

23

United States

Bubba Wallace

Toyota

20

45.057

199.747

2

19

United States

Martin Truex Jr.

Toyota

19

45.069

0.012

0.012

199.694

3

11

United States

Denny Hamlin

Toyota

20

45.070

0.013

0.001

199.689

4

18

United States

Kyle Busch

Toyota

19

45.084

0.027

0.014

199.627

5

20

United States

Christopher Bell

Toyota

22

45.085

0.028

0.001

199.623

6

77

United States

Jamie McMurray

Chevrolet

13

45.145

0.088

0.060

199.358

7

7

United States

Corey Lajoie

Chevrolet

12

45.190

0.133

0.045

199.159

8

34

United States

Michael McDowell

Ford

14

45.236

0.179

0.046

198.957

9

6

United States

Ryan Newman

Chevrolet

11

45.307

0.250

0.071

198.645

10

41

United States

Cole Custer

Ford

15

45.387

0.330

0.080

198.295

11

43

United States

Erik Jones

Chevrolet

8

45.413

0.356

0.026

198.181

12

21

United States

Matt DiBenedetto

Ford

11

45.427

0.370

0.014

198.120

13

10

United States

Aric Almirola

Ford

13

45.489

0.432

0.062

197.850

14

17

United States

Chris Buescher

Ford

9

45.498

0.441

0.009

197.811

15

4

United States

Kevin Harvick

Ford

13

45.500

0.443

0.002

197.802

16

14

United States

Chase Briscoe

Ford

15

45.516

0.459

0.016

197.733

17

22

United States

Joey Logano

Ford

9

45.580

0.523

0.064

197.455

18

3

United States

Austin Dillon

Chevrolet

12

46.237

1.180

0.657

194.649

19

37

United States

Ryan Preece

Chevrolet

11

46.256

1.199

0.019

194.569

20

38

Anthony Alfredo

Ford

10

46.373

1.316

0.117

194.078

21

47

United States

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Chevrolet

6

46.897

1.840

0.524

191.910

22

5

United States

Kyle Larson

Chevrolet

13

47.279

2.222

0.382

190.359

23

48

United States

Alex Bowman

Chevrolet

8

47.465

2.408

0.186

189.613

24

2

United States

Brad Keselowski

Ford

5

47.489

2.432

0.024

189.518

25

99

Mexico

Daniel Suarez

Chevrolet

11

47.575

2.518

0.086

189.175

26

24

United States

William Byron

Chevrolet

8

47.599

2.542

0.024

189.080

27

1

United States

Kurt Busch

Chevrolet

12

47.602

2.545

0.003

189.068

28

96

United States

Ty Dillon

Toyota

6

47.611

2.554

0.009

189.032

29

9

United States

Chase Elliott

Chevrolet

11

47.680

2.623

0.069

188.758

30

16

United States

Kaz Grala

Chevrolet

1

47.781

2.724

0.101

188.359

31

36

United States

David Ragan

Ford

5

47.803

2.746

0.022

188.273

32

33

United States

Austin Cindric

Ford

7

47.828

2.771

0.025

188.174

33

8

United States

Tyler Reddick

Chevrolet

12

47.944

2.887

0.116

187.719

34

42

United States

Ross Chastain

Chevrolet

10

47.981

2.924

0.037

187.574

35

12

United States

Ryan Blaney

Ford

8

48.010

2.953

0.029

187.461

36

62

United States

Noah Gragson

Chevrolet

4

48.318

3.261

0.308

186.266

37

13

United States

Garrett Smithley

Ford

4

48.350

3.293

0.032

186.143

38

66

United States

Timmy Hill

Ford

5

48.352

3.295

0.002

186.135

39

00

United States

Quin Houff

Chevrolet

4

48.370

3.313

0.018

186.066

40

15

United States

Derrike Cope

Chevrolet

9

48.817

3.760

0.447

184.362

41

78

United States

B.J. McLeod

Ford

5

50.160

5.103

1.343

179.426

42

53

United States

Joey Gase

Ford

5

50.201

5.144

0.041

179.279

43

52

United States

Josh Bilicki

Ford

3

50.736

5.679

0.535

177.389

44

51

United States

Cody Ware

Chevrolet

2

50.821

5.764

0.085

177.092

