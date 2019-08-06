Bubba Wallace to honor Adam Petty with No. 43 Darlington throwback

Richard Petty Motorsports unveiled Bubba Wallace’s No. 43 Victory Junction Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 throwback paint scheme Tuesday at the Darlington Raceway Victory Tour appearance.

The orange, green, purple and yellow livery honors Adam Petty’s ARCA Racing Series No. 45 Spree Prepaid Foncard Pontiac from his victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1998.

Wallace will pilot the throwback tribute in next month’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 (Sept. 1, 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). The sophomore driver placed 26th in the race last year.