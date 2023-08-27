Bubba Wallace following P12 at Daytona: ‘The most locked in I’ve ever been’
With Chris Buescher's win at Daytona, Bubba Wallace has officially clinched a berth in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Preece was able to climb from his car before he laid down on a stretcher.
Ty Gibbs got turned into Ryan Blaney and Blaney slammed head-on into the outside wall.
Busch hasn't raced since suffering a concussion at Pocono in July of 2022.
Elliott finished 32nd at Watkins Glen and can't make the playoffs via points.
Buescher has doubled his career Cup Series win total over the last two races.
Buescher led the final 54 laps on the way to his third career win.
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Richmond this weekend as the race for the playoffs heats up.
Caleb Williams had a strong 2023 debut for USC, but freshman Zachariah Branch stole the show.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
Ohtani left a start early with cramping on Aug. 3 and missed a start with arm fatigue before he was diagnosed with a torn UCL.
The family revealed new details about the cause of Bronny's sudden cardiac arrest on Friday and expressed optimism that he'll "return to basketball in the very near future."
"We're not thinking if we miss a putt how much it's going to cost us money-wise," Rahm said. But everyone else is thinking exactly that.
The U.S. got out to a slow start as it adjusted to the aggressive style of international play.
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
Banchero's game-leading 21 points helped the U.S. win, 99-72.
This comes soon after all the Spanish players announced their refusal to play unless Rubiales resigned.
A late penalty kick from Bruno Fernandes sealed the win for United.
Rubiales previously said he would not resign from his post.
Jacobs will return to the Raiders after he initially held out for a new contract.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.