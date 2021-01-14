Ahead of its highly anticipated debut at next month’s Daytona 500, 23XI Racing has revealed the first paint scheme for Bubba Wallace.

Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota will take on a red/black/white scheme with Doordash as primary sponsor for “The Great American Race” on Sunday, Feb. 14.

DoorDash is one of 23XI Racing’s five “founding partners” for its inaugural 2021 season in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with McDonalds, Columbia Sportswear, Dr Pepper and Root Insurance.

23XI Racing, the new team co-owned by basketball icon Michael Jordan and Cup Series star Denny Hamlin, is steadily preparing for Daytona.

As noted in Dustin Long’s Friday 5 column from last week, the team has taken delivery of its first Toyotas for Daytona, while crew chief Mike Wheeler has been building out the team’s structure among its new employees.

Read More About NASCAR

Chase Elliott has a ‘blast’ in Chili Bowl debut Kaz Grala to attempt Daytona 500, other Cup races for Kaulig Racing Chase Elliott makes Chili Bowl debut Wednesday night

Bubba Wallace’s first paint scheme for 23XI Racing revealed originally appeared on NBCSports.com