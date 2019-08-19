Bubba Wallace finishes 14th at Bristol Motor Speedway

Bubba Wallace finished 14th in the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Denny Hamlin brought home the win in the race, with Matt DiBenedetto finishing second, and Brad Keselowski placing third.

Kyle Busch took fourth place, followed by Chase Elliott in the No. 5 spot.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kyle Larson won Stage 1 with his teammate Kurt Busch winning Stage 2.

Wallace earned 23 points over the weekend, increasing his total to 304 on the year. He ranks No. 27 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series overall standings.

The third-year driver did not pick up any playoff points this week and still is in search of his first playoff points of the season.

Wallace qualified in 22nd position at 126.337 mph.

Wallace still is looking for his first career win but boasts one top-five finish and three finishes in the top 10.

There were 39 cars in the field and the race saw eight cautions and 61 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag, there were 23 lead changes.

With Hamlin driving his Camry to glory for Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 877 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 850. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 814 points on the season.

Bubba Wallace Driver Page | Get Bubba Wallace Gear | Race Center