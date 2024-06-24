Bubba Wallace drops out of Cup playoff spot, Kyle Busch falls further behind

Bubba Wallace was in position to maintain his spot in the Cup playoff standings until he was collected in a crash late in Sunday's race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Wallace was running 15th when he was involved in a multi-car crash on Lap 265 of 305. He finished 34th.

Joey Logano finished 32nd — but scored 17 stage points to Wallace's zero — and moved past Wallace into the last playoff spot with eight races left in the regular season.

Wallace is the first driver outside a playoff spot heading into Sunday's race at Nashville Superspeedway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBC). He is 13 points below the cutline.

Chase Briscoe finished second to winner Christopher Bell at New Hampshire and is 25 points below the cutline.

NASCAR’s decision to resume New Hampshire race proved impactful to many drivers

Only three drivers in the top 10 when the race was stopped by rain went on to finish in the top 10.

Kyle Busch finished 35th — the third time in the last four races he's finished 35th or worse — and fell to 45 points from the playoff cutline. He lost 14 points to the cutline on Sunday.

Ten drivers have secured a playoff spot with a win. That leaves six positions via points at this time.

