Bubba Wallace drives No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro to 16th-place finish at Darlington Raceway

Bubba Wallace finished 16th in the Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway on Wednesday.

Wallace’s result added 21 points to his season total.

Wallace started in 21st position and led three laps in the race. The fourth-year driver has earned two top-five and five top-10 finishes in his career.

Wednesday was Wallace’s fourth career start at Darlington Raceway. Though he’s completed four of those races, he has never managed to crack the top 10 at the track.

The Mobile, Alabama native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting two spots higher than his career mark of 22.8 and completing the race five places ahead of his 20.9 career average finish.

Wallace took on a field of 39 drivers on the way to his 16th-place finish. The race endured 11 cautions and 54 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 17 lead changes.

Denny Hamlin secured the win in the race, and Kyle Busch finished second. Kevin Harvick placed third, Brad Keselowski brought home fourth, and Erik Jones rounded out the top five.

Clint Bowyer got off to a great start in the race, winning both of the first two stages, but couldn’t hold on to end up in Victory Lane.

Bubba Wallace Driver Page | Get Wallace Gear | Race Center