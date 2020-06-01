Bubba Wallace drives No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro to 10th-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway

Bubba Wallace rounded out the top 10 in the Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The top 10 finish for Wallace added 27 points to his season total.

Wallace started in 36th position. The fourth-year driver has collected two top-five and five top-10 finishes in his career.

Sunday was Wallace’s fourth career start at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Mobile, Alabama native began the race 12 spots behind his career mark of 23.8, but finished 12 places ahead of his career average of 22.1.

Wallace’s 10th-place finish came against a field of 40 drivers. The race endured 17 cautions and 102 caution laps. There were 21 lead changes.

Brad Keselowski secured the win in the race, and Clint Bowyer finished second. Jimmie Johnson placed third, Kyle Busch took fourth, and Erik Jones rounded out the top five.

Chase Elliott got off to a strong start in the race, winning the first two stages, but couldn’t hold on to end up in Victory Lane.

Bubba Wallace Driver Page | Get Wallace Gear | Race Center