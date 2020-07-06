Bubba Wallace drives No. 43 Chevrolet to ninth-place finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Bubba Wallace finished ninth in the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The top 10 finish for Wallace, his third of the year, added 28 points to his season total.

Wallace started in 17th position. The fourth-year driver has earned two top-five and six top-10 finishes in his career.

In his career at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wallace has compiled one top-five finish and his ninth-place result marks the first top 10.

The Mobile, Alabama native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting seven spots higher than his career mark of 23.6 and completing the race 12 places ahead of his 21.4 career average finish.

Wallace’s ninth-place finish was against 40 other drivers. The race endured nine cautions and 43 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 11 lead changes.

Kevin Harvick took the checkered flag in the race, and Matt Kenseth finished second. Aric Almirola crossed the finish line third, Brad Keselowski secured fourth, and Cole Custer finished off the top five.

After William Byron won the first stage, Harvick grabbed control and won Stage 2 before earning the checkered flag.

