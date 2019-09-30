Bubba Wallace drives No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro to 24th-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Bubba Wallace finished 24th in the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, adding 13 points to his season total.

Wallace now sits at 403 points on the season.

Chase Elliott brought home the win in the race, with Alex Bowman following in second, and Kevin Harvick crossing the finish line third. Clint Bowyer took fourth place, followed by Brad Keselowski in the No. 5 spot.

Kyle Larson came away victorious in Stage 1, and Elliott won Stage 2.

Wallace qualified in 25th position at 101.136 mph. Wallace still is looking for career victory No. 1, but boasts two top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.

Wallace battled 39 other cars in the field and the race saw 10 cautions and 23 caution laps. There were 13 lead changes before the checkered flag.

Chevrolet added 40 points to its season totals with Elliott’s victory. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1058 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1025. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 987 points on the season.

