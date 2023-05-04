Bubba Wallace to drive for Tricon in Darlington, NWS Truck races

NASCAR Cup Series regular Bubba Wallace will drive for Tricon Garage in the Craftsman Truck Series races at Darlington Raceway May 12 and at North Wilkesboro Speedway May 20.

Wallace has won six times in the Truck series. He has not driven a truck at Darlington.

“We’re thrilled to have Bubba in one of our trucks at Darlington and North Wilkesboro,” Tricon’s Johnny Gray said in a statement released by the team. “Having a Cup Series driver with his level of experience join us will only help elevate our program.”

Wallace is scheduled to drive the team’s No. 1 Toyota with sponsorship from Stone Country Records and singer Annie Bosko at Darlington and Pristine Auction at North Wilkesboro.

Wallace has won twice in the Cup Series.

