Bubba Wallace confronts Alex Bowman post-race, throws drink

Following an on-track incident between the two in Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval, Bubba Wallace confronted a sitting down Alex Bowman, offering some words and throwing his drink in the driver’s face.

Tempers were heated following a Lap 42 collision that saw Bowman turn Wallace’s No. 43 Chevrolet. At the time, Bowman said over the scanner that Wallace had been flipping him off, which led to the incident.

Bowman powered from sixth place to second over the final laps, clinching a spot in the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Playoffs by a single point. Following the race, Bowman indicated he needed medical attention, and he climbed from his car and sat on pit row.

“He don’t like to race. He just runs over everybody,” Wallace told NASCAR.com as he left the track. “He gets to Lap 1 and he runs over me and the 3 (Austin Dillon) into the back chicane. We’re back there in the trunk, man. Just take it easy for a lap. He had a fast car and he just run over us. Shoot us through the chicane and then we get a penalty for it. Every time he gets to me, he just runs over me.

“Smooth move of playing the sick card so I couldn’t bust him in his mouth.”

